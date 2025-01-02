AGL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.59%)
AIRLINK 223.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.39%)
BOP 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
DFML 41.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
DGKC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.85%)
FCCL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 18.63 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.86%)
HASCOL 13.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 133.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.86%)
HUMNL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.25%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KOSM 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.89%)
MLCF 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.95%)
NBP 67.47 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.5%)
OGDC 227.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.35%)
PAEL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.95%)
PIBTL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
PPL 200.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-1.2%)
PRL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.03%)
PTC 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.17%)
SEARL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (4.47%)
TELE 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.98%)
TOMCL 36.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.57%)
TPLP 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
TREET 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.97%)
TRG 70.88 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.04%)
UNITY 34.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,463 Increased By 67.2 (0.54%)
BR30 38,799 Decreased By -48.4 (-0.12%)
KSE100 117,904 Increased By 896.3 (0.77%)
KSE30 37,136 Increased By 270.8 (0.73%)
Markets

Indian shares set to rise at the open

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 08:27am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open marginally higher on Thursday, with analysts expecting markets to trade sideways till the start of the quarterly earnings season next week.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,846 as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50, would open slightly above Wednesday’s close of 23,742.9.

Both the benchmarks gained about 0.4% on Wednesday, the first session of 2025, led by auto stocks that were boosted by a rise in monthly sales for top carmaker Maruti Suzuki, and peer Mahindra & Mahindra.

Indian shares welcome 2025 on a subdued note

While the monthly sales numbers of key automakers were positive for investor sentiment, markets will remain little changed until the start of the December-quarter corporate results next week, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Other Asian markets were subdued on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan, shedding 0.6%.

Indian stocks

