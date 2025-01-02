Indian shares set to rise at the open

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open marginally higher on Thursday, with analysts expecting markets to trade sideways till the start of the quarterly earnings season next week.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,846 as of 8:04 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50, would open slightly above Wednesday’s close of 23,742.9.

Both the benchmarks gained about 0.4% on Wednesday, the first session of 2025, led by auto stocks that were boosted by a rise in monthly sales for top carmaker Maruti Suzuki, and peer Mahindra & Mahindra.

Indian shares welcome 2025 on a subdued note

While the monthly sales numbers of key automakers were positive for investor sentiment, markets will remain little changed until the start of the December-quarter corporate results next week, said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research of wealth management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Other Asian markets were subdued on the day, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan, shedding 0.6%.