AGL 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 218.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.69%)
BOP 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.41%)
CNERGY 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.69%)
DCL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
DFML 41.85 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.62%)
DGKC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (2.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.01%)
HUBC 136.19 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (4.05%)
HUMNL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.07%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
MLCF 49.94 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (8.71%)
NBP 66.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
OGDC 228.25 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.44%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 204.60 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.52%)
PRL 42.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-4.49%)
PTC 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
SEARL 106.68 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.13%)
TELE 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.93%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.43%)
TPLP 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.02%)
TREET 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.1%)
TRG 70.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 34.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 12,411 Increased By 23.9 (0.19%)
BR30 37,817 Decreased By -888.7 (-2.3%)
KSE100 116,737 Increased By 1610.2 (1.4%)
KSE30 36,795 Increased By 612.2 (1.69%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares welcome 2025 on a subdued note

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2025 10:20am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes were muted on Wednesday, the first session of 2025, with analysts expecting markets to drift sideways until the quarterly earnings season starts next week.

The Nifty 50 dipped by 0.11% at 23,617.75 points as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the BSE Sensex was off 0.09% at 78,057.81.

Ten of the 13 major sectors logged losses, with the autos index down 0.4%.

Bajaj Auto shed 2%, the most on the autos and Nifty 50 indexes, after the two-wheeler maker posted a drop in vehicle sales in December.

The broader, more domestically focussed smallcaps and midcaps were flat.

Other Asian markets were also muted, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index down 0.1% as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue to weigh on emerging markets.

“There is a lack of momentum in domestic equities due to ongoing concerns over a strengthening dollar index and elevated U.S. Treasury yields,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Banks lead Indian shares lower as high US Treasury yields weigh

Corporate earnings starting from next week and the union budget in early February will decide the trajectory of Indian markets in the near term, according to three analysts.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex blazed to record highs in the first few months of 2024 but slowing corporate earnings and an exodus of foreign funds curtailed their annual gains to about 8.5%, the least among major global peers, and even pushed stocks into correction territory.

Among individual stocks, tractor maker Escorts Kubota lost 2% on the day after posting a drop in December sales.

Meanwhile, SJVN rose about 3% and Kalpataru Projects International gained 2.4% after they each secured some contracts.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares welcome 2025 on a subdued note

KSE-100 Index surges over 1,800 points as 2025 trading begins

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

Shareholders approve voluntary winding-up of Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories