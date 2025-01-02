AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-02

PSX plans auction for Ijarah Sukuk on 8th

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 08:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced that the 17th auction for GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) is planned to be conducted on January 8, 2025 through the PSX auction system.

According to a PSX notice issued here on Wednesday, all Broker Clearing Members (BCMs), Non-Broker Clearing Members (NBCMs) and Professional Clearing Member (PCM) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are eligible to participate in the Auction for their proprietary accounts, investors and funds under their management.

