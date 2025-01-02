PR earns Rs46bn in first half of FY2024-25

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has achieved revenue of Rs 46 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, marking an increase of Rs 5 billion compared to the same period last year.

According to official figures, the department generated Rs 24 billion from passenger trains and Rs 16 billion from freight services. Additionally, Rs 6 billion was earned through land leases, coaching, and other sources.

Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch attributed the record revenue to the organization’s effective policies, emphasizing that it reflects the institution's positive trajectory. He expressed confidence that 2025 would be a transformative year for Pakistan Railways.

“We are on track to fulfil our promise of launching a new train service for Karachi by March,” stated CEO Baloch.

