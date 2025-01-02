Alkhidmat holds Leadership Camp for orphaned children

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi recently organized a transformative two-day Leadership Camp for orphaned children under its Orphan Care Program at Aghosh Home, Gulshan-e-Maymar.

The initiative aimed to equip these young minds with essential leadership skills, Islamic values and personal development tools. The children actively engaged in these sessions, gaining valuable insights and practical skills.

Renowned trainers including Ali Haider, Shehzad Qamar, Nisar Musa, Fasihullah Hussaini, Jahanzeb Razi, and Muhammad Ateeb, conducted engaging sessions that captivated the young participants.

Yusuf Mohiuddin, Director of the Orphan Care Program, highlighted the significance of the camp in empowering these young orphans. He emphasized that such programs play a crucial role in nurturing their potential and preparing them for a bright future. Addressing the children, Mohiuddin commended their courage and assured them of Aghosh Home's unwavering support. He encouraged them to prioritize their studies, utilize their time effectively, and strive for excellence.

The camp concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony, recognizing the participation and dedication of each child. Alkhidmat Karachi's commitment to providing holistic care and education to orphaned children is evident through such initiatives.

