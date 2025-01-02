‘Air Ambulance, Motorway Ambulance Services launched in 2024’

LAHORE: As per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Air Ambulance Service and Motorway Ambulance Service were started during the year 2024 for shifting of critically ill patients from far flung areas of Punjab to specialized healthcare facilities and emergency services on all 76 motorways interchanges and 1588 km running through Punjab.

Likewise, the prestigious certification by United Nations INSARAG of Pakistan Rescue Team enabled us to host two historic events of International Rescue Challenge and United Nations INSARAG Asia Pacific Exercise in Lahore, which brought 274 international delegates from 23 countries and 30 organizations in Pakistan that is great honor for the country, for which, I would like to appreciate the whole team of Headquarters and Academy for making this event successful.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer while reviewing the annual performance review meeting said that Rescue-1122 rescued over 2.2 million emergency victims during the year 2024 while maintaining its average response time of 8 minutes in all districts of Punjab. The data showed 22.7 percent increase in the number of emergencies as compared to previous year 2023.

The Secretary was briefed about rescue operations during 2024 which include 1.5 million medical emergencies, 467,561 road traffic crashes, 56,260 delivery cases, 55,589 fall from height/slip, 45,857 crime, 28,018 fire incidents, 23,088 occupational injuries, 12,860 electric shock, 12,689 animal rescue operations, 4,528 burn cases, 1,150 drowning, 691 Structural collapse and 50,032 others miscellaneous emergencies.

It was revealed that 467,561 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) took place across the Punjab in 2024, whereas 420,387 RTCs were reported in 2023 with an increase of 11.2 percent. Similarly, 28,018 fire incidents were reported in all districts of Punjab in 2024 whereas 20,665 cases of fires were reported in 2023 with increase of 35.6 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024