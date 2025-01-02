AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 223.69 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.68%)
BOP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.57%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
DCL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.48%)
DFML 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.35%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (4.94%)
FCCL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.34%)
FFL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.51%)
HUBC 134.97 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.12%)
HUMNL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.98%)
KEL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
KOSM 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
MLCF 50.20 Increased By ▲ 4.26 (9.27%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.78%)
OGDC 228.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (0.5%)
PAEL 43.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
PPL 203.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.32%)
PTC 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.48%)
SEARL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (2.43%)
TELE 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
TOMCL 36.79 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.08%)
TPLP 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.17%)
TREET 26.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-5.41%)
TRG 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.95%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 12,429 Increased By 41.4 (0.33%)
BR30 37,678 Decreased By -1027.5 (-2.65%)
KSE100 117,008 Increased By 1881.2 (1.63%)
KSE30 36,865 Increased By 682.4 (1.89%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-02

‘Air Ambulance, Motorway Ambulance Services launched in 2024’

Recorder Report Published January 2, 2025 Updated January 2, 2025 07:30am

LAHORE: As per vision of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Air Ambulance Service and Motorway Ambulance Service were started during the year 2024 for shifting of critically ill patients from far flung areas of Punjab to specialized healthcare facilities and emergency services on all 76 motorways interchanges and 1588 km running through Punjab.

Likewise, the prestigious certification by United Nations INSARAG of Pakistan Rescue Team enabled us to host two historic events of International Rescue Challenge and United Nations INSARAG Asia Pacific Exercise in Lahore, which brought 274 international delegates from 23 countries and 30 organizations in Pakistan that is great honor for the country, for which, I would like to appreciate the whole team of Headquarters and Academy for making this event successful.

The Secretary Emergency Services Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer while reviewing the annual performance review meeting said that Rescue-1122 rescued over 2.2 million emergency victims during the year 2024 while maintaining its average response time of 8 minutes in all districts of Punjab. The data showed 22.7 percent increase in the number of emergencies as compared to previous year 2023.

The Secretary was briefed about rescue operations during 2024 which include 1.5 million medical emergencies, 467,561 road traffic crashes, 56,260 delivery cases, 55,589 fall from height/slip, 45,857 crime, 28,018 fire incidents, 23,088 occupational injuries, 12,860 electric shock, 12,689 animal rescue operations, 4,528 burn cases, 1,150 drowning, 691 Structural collapse and 50,032 others miscellaneous emergencies.

It was revealed that 467,561 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) took place across the Punjab in 2024, whereas 420,387 RTCs were reported in 2023 with an increase of 11.2 percent. Similarly, 28,018 fire incidents were reported in all districts of Punjab in 2024 whereas 20,665 cases of fires were reported in 2023 with increase of 35.6 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab air ambulance Motorway Ambulance Services

Comments

200 characters

‘Air Ambulance, Motorway Ambulance Services launched in 2024’

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

SIFC Apex Committee to meet today

Power consumption growth: GEPCO cites net metering as major hurdle

Fresh hiring directed: PM says ‘no’ to adjusting Gencos’ staff in Discos

Prioritising imported RLNG to domestic gas harms energy sector

Senate panel told: Talks with 16 IPPs likely to yield results soon

Pension calculation formula announced

FBR decides to carry out video surveillance of sugar mills

Coercive interpretation of fiscal laws: IHC slaps heavy penalties on FBR officers

SC explains how a firm can enter into compromise with its creditors

Read more stories