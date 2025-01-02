PARTLY FACETIOUS: Attacking a government building is a no-no in any country

“We never learn lessons, do we?”

“Nawaz Sharif is still trying to challenge the great physicist Albert Einstein, who said it is insanity to do the same thing over and over and over and expect a different result.”

“You have to give him his due – he in the entire world has displayed guts to challenge someone who the world reveres; and need I add in domestic matters he constantly challenges an office holder who…who…”

“And let me add he has displayed these guts again and again and again…”

“Right anyway, when I referred to us not learning lessons I wasn’t referring to our twelfth man.”

“Were you referring to his listing his heirs in order of….”

“Nope, let me tell you what I was referring to. What happened on 6 January 2021?”

“The Man Who Must remain Nameless and Faceless had a name and a face at the time…”

“Don’t be facetious. That day, the United States Capital Building was attacked by a mob of Donald Trump supporters challenging the election results.”

“Yes and the Biden administration proceeded to initiate cases against all those caught on camera, and others, during the attack right?”

“Correct and rightly so, I mean, attacking a government building is a no-no in any country.”

“And sentences were handed down by the courts which many of the perpetrators are serving up to this day, right?”

“Right and that…”

“Stop for a minute. The man in the midst was Trump, who was indicted by a grand jury on 1 August 2023 on four charges.”

“Correct and…”

“And yet the US public reelected him with an overwhelming majority, in the electoral college, four years later.”

“The mess that was made by Biden in all areas – economy, foreign relations, supporting genocide in Gaza to this day – almost a year and a quarter later…”

“True, but the point is the legitimate narrative of the Biden led Justice Department did not stick.”

“Ah, I get it. So you reckon that the narrative of 9 May did not stick, and the proof is in the 8 February 2024 election result.”

“All I am saying is that even though a leader may have engaged in morally or constitutionally challenging behaviour it in no way undermines his popularity and so…”

“So, it is better to deal than not to deal.”

“Yep.”

