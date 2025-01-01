Hike in petrol, diesel prices on New Year’s eve

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday announced increase in the prices of petroleum products up to Rs 2.96 per litre for fortnight starting from January 1, 2025.

According to Finance Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuation in the international market in the last fortnight.

The price of petrol has been raised by 56 paisa over last fortnight price. New price has been fixed at Rs 252.66 from Rs 252.10 per litre. Likewise, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs 2.96 per litre. The price of HSD has been raised from Rs 255.38 to Rs 258.34 per litre.

The government has adjusted the decline in petrol price in IFEM rather to pass on general masses. Ex-refinery price of petrol has been reduced from Rs 170.59 to Rs 168.60 per litre; however, IFEM has been raised to Rs 7.55 per litre from Rs 5 per litre on petrol and reduced on HSD from Rs 4.18 to Rs 2.78 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 249.61 to Rs 250.16 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024