AGL 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.28%)
AIRLINK 220.00 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.21%)
BOP 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.25%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.51%)
DCL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
DFML 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.35%)
DGKC 104.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.07%)
FCCL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.88%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.91%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.64%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.51%)
KOSM 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.93%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.95%)
NBP 66.92 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.92%)
OGDC 227.26 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (0.8%)
PAEL 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.93%)
PPL 203.55 Increased By ▲ 4.59 (2.31%)
PRL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (9.54%)
PTC 27.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
SEARL 104.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.72%)
TELE 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
TOMCL 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.78%)
TREET 28.09 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (9.6%)
TRG 70.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
UNITY 34.54 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.95%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 12,387 Increased By 2.7 (0.02%)
BR30 38,706 Increased By 316.8 (0.83%)
KSE100 115,127 Decreased By -132.1 (-0.11%)
KSE30 36,182 Decreased By -117.5 (-0.32%)
Jan 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-01

Hike in petrol, diesel prices on New Year’s eve

Recorder Report Published 01 Jan, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday announced increase in the prices of petroleum products up to Rs 2.96 per litre for fortnight starting from January 1, 2025.

According to Finance Division, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) worked out the consumer prices of petroleum products in view of the fluctuation in the international market in the last fortnight.

The price of petrol has been raised by 56 paisa over last fortnight price. New price has been fixed at Rs 252.66 from Rs 252.10 per litre. Likewise, the price of high speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs 2.96 per litre. The price of HSD has been raised from Rs 255.38 to Rs 258.34 per litre.

The government has adjusted the decline in petrol price in IFEM rather to pass on general masses. Ex-refinery price of petrol has been reduced from Rs 170.59 to Rs 168.60 per litre; however, IFEM has been raised to Rs 7.55 per litre from Rs 5 per litre on petrol and reduced on HSD from Rs 4.18 to Rs 2.78 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has been increased from Rs 249.61 to Rs 250.16 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA Federal Government prices of petroleum products

Comments

200 characters

Hike in petrol, diesel prices on New Year’s eve

Nepra spells out factors aggravating power sector woes

Aurangzeb says hopes ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme to help end reliance on IMF lending

Economic plan launched: A mandate for a new approach

FBR misses Dec revenue target

NHA hikes toll taxes to achieve Rs102bn revenue target

Feb general polls ‘largely flawed’: PILDAT report

Speedy disposal of cases: Amendments to CPC, CrPC proposed by SC

Sale of 15pc stake in Reko Diq: Minister says matters will be finalised soon

Various items from 7 countries: FBR announces tax concessions on imports

Power distribution: $200m loan inked with ADB

Read more stories