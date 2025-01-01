Financial and agricultural support to farmers: HBL Microfinance Bank teams up with HBL Zarai Services

ISLAMABAD: HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), Pakistan’s leading microfinance bank, and HBL Zarai Services Limited (HZSL), the pioneer agriculture-specialized extension services company in Pakistan, announced a strategic partnership aimed at empowering farmers through improved access to financial and agricultural support services.

This collaboration underscores a shared vision of fostering sustainable agricultural development and enhancing rural livelihoods.

Under the partnership, HBL MfB, with its extensive expertise in providing tailored financial solutions to smallholder farmers, will establish a presence at HBL Zarai’s Deras, thus offering microfinance products designed to meet their agricultural needs.

Highlighting the significance of this collaboration, Amir Khan, President & CEO, HBL Microfinance Bank, remarked, “Our partnership with HZSL is a step forward in strengthening the backbone of Pakistan’s economy — the agriculture sector. As Pakistan’s largest microfinance bank and a leader in agricultural financing, we take pride in supporting rural communities with innovative financial solutions that address their unique challenges. Together with HZSL, we aim to empower farmers by providing them with the resources, knowledge, and tools to make informed decisions, enhance their agricultural practices, and access financial services needed to thrive in an evolving landscape.”

“This partnership reflects our vision to provide holistic solutions to the arming community,” said Amer Aziz, CEO, HZSL.

