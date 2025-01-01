LCCI endorses ‘Uraan Pakistan’ programme

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has strongly endorsed the Uraan Pakistan program under National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-29.

While appreciating Shahbaz Government’s roadmap for achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2035 through a strategic focus on Exports, Equity, E-Pakistan, Energy and Environment, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the development of Pakistan requires such visionary approach.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Uraan Pakistan program is a significant milestone for Pakistan’s economic revival. This initiative provides a comprehensive framework for advancing national progress. He said that LCCI is prepared to play an instrumental role in ensuring the success of this vision by promoting exports, fostering equity and embracing environmental responsibility.

They called for the need for unified efforts between the public and private sectors. They said that to achieve such an ambitious target, we require policy continuity, robust infrastructure and mutual collaboration. LCCI stands firm with the government in addressing systemic challenges and expanding industrial capacity.

The LCCI office-bearers added that role of innovation and energy reforms are critical to achieve the desired results. They said that modernizing technology and adopting efficient energy solutions are vital to attract international investment and enable industrial growth. The Uraan Pakistan program has all of these priorities in its fold.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that Pakistan’s export potential should be tapped by diversifying sectors such as IT, textiles and agriculture. He said that the government should ensure participation of genuine businessmen in global trade fairs and should take initiatives to strengthen “Made in Pakistan” brand globally. He said that LCCI advocates for policies that reduce regional inequalities and empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as women-led businesses.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman said that digital transformation is pivotal to the program’s success and LCCI is driving initiatives in e-commerce, digital startups and workforce upskilling. He said that workshops and training sessions are planned to help businesses leverage digital technologies effectively.

LCCI Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that investment in renewable energy should be prioritizing to address inefficiencies and transition industries towards sustainable practices. The focus should be included solar, wind and energy efficiency projects to ensure stable and cost-effective power for industrial growth.

The LCCI Office-bearers said that green practices should be the top agenda to overcome environmental issues, reduction in carbon emissions and waste management advancement. They said that collaborative projects with global environmental bodies can mitigate climate challenges and improve urban air quality.

LCCI leadership also underscored the importance of forging partnerships with international investors, foreign trade organizations and development agencies. These collaborations will help bring technical expertise and capital investment to priority sectors, enabling Pakistan to compete effectively in global markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024