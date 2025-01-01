‘2024 marked a significant crisis for cotton industry’

LAHORE: The year 2024 marked a significant crisis for Pakistan’s cotton industry, with production and cultivation targets falling substantially short. Sajid Mahmood, Head of Technology Transfer at the Central Cotton Research Institute, Multan while talking to Business Recorder said that the target for cotton cultivation in 2024 was set at 3.118 million hectares. However, only 1.974 million hectares were cultivated, achieving a mere 63% of the target.”

He further elaborated that cotton farmers faced numerous challenges this year, including the impact of climate change, poor seed quality, and pest infestations. “Unusually low temperatures hindered seed germination, while extreme heatwaves and unexpected rainfall during June and July exacerbated the situation, severely affecting overall production,” he explained.

The shortfall in cultivation was evident across all provinces. Sajid Mahmood noted, “In Punjab, cotton was cultivated on 1.304 million hectares, achieving 78% of the target, while Sindh achieved 87% of its target. However, both provinces recorded a decline in production compared to the previous year.”

Discussing the financial strain on farmers, he highlighted, “In the absence of a support price, many farmers opted for more lucrative crops such as sugarcane and maize, further reducing the area under cotton cultivation.”

Sajid Mahmood stressed the urgent need for reforms to revitalize the cotton sector. “The adoption of modern agricultural technologies, availability of certified high-yield seeds, and effective pest management strategies are crucial for addressing the underlying challenges,” he said.

He also emphasized the importance of preparing for the effects of climate change. “Strategic planning to mitigate climatic impacts and control crop diseases must become an integral part of agricultural policy.”

