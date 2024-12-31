Mexico detains two suspects in death of migration officer

CIUDAD JUAREZ: State police in Mexico detained two individuals suspected of killing a Mexican federal migration officer near the US border, the public security office for Chihuahua state announced in a statement on Monday.
Investigators confirmed that the migration officer suffered a head injury, was found with no vital signs and showed “signs of violence,” according to the statement, which added that the two suspects in custody are Venezuelan men.
