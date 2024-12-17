AGL 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.55%)
Mexican and Colombian presidents discuss migration, Latin American unity

AFP Published 17 Dec, 2024 12:58pm

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum met with her Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro in Mexico City on Monday to discuss their bilateral agenda, including migration, and Latin American unity.

“We spoke with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, about the importance of unity between progressive governments, as well as the union of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Sheinbaum wrote on X.

President Petro met with Sheinbaum at the National Palace in the Mexican capital “to advance a bilateral agenda focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries,” the Colombian presidency said on X.

It said their agenda included migration, specifically discussing how to “manage migratory flows in a more organized way” and work to “ensure better treatment of Colombians transiting through Mexican airports.”

Transit countries including Mexico have come under increased pressure from the United States to tackle the highly contentious migration issue, especially ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump taking office next month.

Trump, Sheinbaum discuss migration in Mexico amid tariff threat

Trump, who won the November election in which illegal migration was a top issue, has vowed to declare a national emergency on border security and use the US military to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented migrants – a population estimated to be more than 11 million.

The Republican has also threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, accusing both countries of allowing the United States to be flooded with illicit drugs and undocumented migrants.

