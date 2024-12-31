Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

KARACHI: Arshad A Zuberi - a distinguished name in English journalism and Deputy Chief Executive of the Business Recorder Group was laid to rest at the DHA Phase-8 cemetery on Monday amid the presence of grieving family members, relatives and friends.

Arshad Zuberi passed away Sunday at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife and three children, who deeply mourn his loss. The funeral prayers were held at Noor-ul-Islam Mosque near Zamzama Park in DHA.

Born in 1952, Arshad Zuberi earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the United States in 1973. In 1974, he joined the Business Recorder Group’s Apex Printry as Technical Director.

Arshad A. Zuberi, deputy chief executive Business Recorder Group, passes away in Karachi

His association with Business Recorder began in 1981 as its printer and publisher. By 1983, he played a pivotal role in modernizing the paper’s production, transitioning from hot metal to cold-set computerized film typesetting.

Under his leadership, Business Recorder, established by his late father M A Zuberi, witnessed an exponential growth, cementing its reputation as Pakistan’s premier business and financial daily. His editorials were instrumental in advocating for deregulation and liberalization of Pakistan’s controlled economy.

Arshad Zuberi also served as a member of the Federal Board of Revenue’s Tax Reform Coordination (TRC) from 2010 to 2013, contributing significantly to tax policy reforms in the country.

He served multiple terms as Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) and was a founding member and the first Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

His passing away is widely mourned by senior government officials, journalist organizations and civil society. They offered condolences to his bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace.

In a statement, the members and staff of the PBA expressed profound sorrow over the death of Arshad Zuberi and extended their heartfelt condolences to his family. It said that Arshad Zuberi was a highly respected member of the PBA Board.

During his various tenures on the Executive Committee, he played a pivotal role in addressing numerous challenges faced by broadcasters.

The PBA members greatly appreciated his invaluable contributions and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him eternal peace and to give strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

International Pakistan (TIP) also expressed heartfelt condolence on demise of Arshad A Zuberi.

Syed Adil Gilani, Founder of TIP, in a statement here, said Arshad Zuberi, who had remained an important Trustee of Transparency was a marvellous friend and a great human. His sad demise and loss will ever remain heartfelt.

Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor of the Institute of Business Management, expressed his grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi, praying for eternal peace for the departed soul and offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Chairman Pasban Democratic Party, Altaf Shakoor, Director Human Rights Advocacy, Abdullah Mansoor, Director Helpline, Mehmood Tajik and others from the civil society also expressed profound grief over his death.

However, the Central Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Paper Merchants Association has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Arshad Zuberi. It offered heartfelt condolences and prayers for the departed soul.

The association extended its deepest sympathies to the grieving family, praying they find strength and solace during this difficult time.

Separately, President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Fazil Jamili, Secretary Muhammad Sohail Afzal Khan, and other members of the governing body expressed their condolences over Arshad A Zuberi’s demise. In a statement issued on Monday, the Press Club officials highlighted his invaluable contributions to journalism.

The KPC officials extended their sympathies to Zuberi’s family, stating that his contributions would always be remembered.

Moreover, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Munim Zafar Khan, and Information Secretary Zahid Askari, Senior Deputy Information Secretary Suhaib Ahmed has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Arshad A Zuberi.

They prayed for the departed soul’s forgiveness and strength for the bereaved family. Information Secretary Zahid Askari also attended the funeral prayers.

Arshad A Zuberi’s legacy as a dedicated journalist and advocate for economic reforms will be remembered by colleagues, friends, and admirers across the nation.

Dua for late Arshad Zuberi will be held on Dec 31 between Asr and Maghrib at the residence of Zuberi family in Old Clifton, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024