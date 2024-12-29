AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Arshad A. Zuberi, deputy chief executive Business Recorder Group, passes away in Karachi

  • Funeral prayers will be held tomorrow (1:30pm) in Karachi at mosque near Zamzama Park, DHA
BR Web Desk Published December 29, 2024

Arshad A. Zuberi, the deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group, passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness, his family said on Sunday. He is survived by his wife, and three children.

The funeral prayers will be offered on Monday (tomorrow) at 1:30pm at the Masjid-e-Noorul Islam, Zamzama Park, DHA, Karachi.

Profile

Mr Arshad Zuberi earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the USA in 1973 and joined the Business Recorder Group’s APEX PRINTRY as Technical Director in 1974.

He was responsible for security printing of bank documents. Mr Zuberi started the section to manufacture continuous business form stationery in 1976.

He then became printer and publisher of the Daily Business Recorder in 1981. In 1983, he was entrusted the task to select equipment and transform publication news setting from hot metal to cold set computerized film setting.

In 1985, Mr Zuberi was promoted to Deputy Chief Executive, and was looking after administration, accounts, & advertising.

Founded by his late father Mr M.A. Zuberi – a pioneer of business and financial journalism in Pakistan – Business Recorder has grown manifolds under the lead of Mr Arshad Zuberi.

Mr Arshad Zuberi had remarkable knowledge of fiscal and monetary policy instruments, and of the macro economy at large. He combined his knowledge with investigative skills and courageously exposed unethical practices without fear or favour.

His editorials led to successes in deregulating and liberalizing a controlled economy, and helped banking and corporate regulators improve their oversight. His input in documenting the economy and enlarging the tax base made him a valuable resource.

Mr Arshad Zuberi served as Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspaper Society a number of times. Under his tenure, APNS became an efficient clearing house for newspaper advertising. He was also the founding member and the first Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – a body representing television and radio broadcasters. He also served as member of the Tax Reform Coordination (TRC) of FBR from 2010-2013.

Arshad Zuberi

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool Dec 29, 2024 09:26pm
innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun A great friend , May he Rest In Peace Regards Maqbool Rahimtoola Former Federal Minister Commerce & Textile industry
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Arif Javed Dec 29, 2024 10:26pm
No Doubt, Mr Zuberi was a great man and it's been a big loss for the financial sector of pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Arshad A. Zuberi, deputy chief executive Business Recorder Group, passes away in Karachi

At least 177 dead in South Korea’s worst plane crash

Israeli forces order new evacuation of besieged northern Gaza town: residents say

Kurram situation: protests continue at 12 locations in Karachi

Registration of madrasa: President signs Societies Registration Act 2024

Rabada unlikely batting star as South Africa edge Pakistan in thriller

Azerbaijan accuses Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash

Impeached South Korean president defies summons third time in a row

North Korea launches ‘toughest’ US strategy in key party meeting

Jasprit Bumrah gives India a shot at victory, but Australia lead by 333

Read more stories