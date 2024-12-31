UAE envoy says vast opportunities of cooperation in renewable energy sector

LAHORE: The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi has said that there exists vast opportunities of cooperation with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector.

“The UAE embassy was working on resolving the issues regarding visas,” he said during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, here at Governor House.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and ways to expanding bilateral relations in the economic sector.

The governor also apprised the UAE ambassador of the difficulties faced by Pakistanis, especially students, in obtaining visas.

He said that they want to take relations between Pakistan and the UAE to greater heights. He said that uplift of the economy is the top priority of the government, which is providing facilities to foreign investors through the Special Economic Facilitation Council (SIFC). He said that UAE companies can invest in various sectors in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistanis consider the UAE their second home due to their common religion and culture. He said that Pakistan values the UAE’s cooperation in health, education and other sectors.

Moreover, the governor expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 10 precious lives due to a bus overturning near Attock Fateh Jang Interchange.

Expressing his sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families, the Punjab governor prayed that Allah Almighty may grant the deceased a place in Paradise and give the bereaved families courage to bear this loss with patience and fortitude. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. He also directed the local administration to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

