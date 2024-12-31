‘Lifetime Achievement Awards’ presented to veteran referees

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony was held in honour of senior referees from District Lahore, organized by the Lahore District Referees Association and the District Football Association (DFA) Lahore.

The event took place at Fame Football Club, Model Town Ground, where the distinguished guests included DFA Lahore President Zia Arif Dogar and Referees Association Chairman Anees Javed. ‘Lifetime Achievement Awards and special gifts were presented to the experienced referees.

DFA Lahore President Zia Arif Dogar stated that this is a historic moment in Pakistan, as referees have never formally retired nor been recognized in this manner before. For the first time, these veteran referees are being honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Dogar highlighted the impartiality of these senior referees throughout their careers, praising their exemplary officiating during matches. He also acknowledged the collaboration with Referees Association Chairman Anees Khalid, who initiated this recognition of referees’ services. He emphasized that this tradition of acknowledging senior referees will continue in the future to ensure that their contributions are appreciated during their lifetime.

