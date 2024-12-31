AGL 37.93 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.15%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

Balloting held under 'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' program

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 07:56am

LAHORE: Punjab Housing Minister Bilal Yasin has said that the coming year would bring another gift from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz under the ‘Apni Chhat Apna Ghar’ programme, offering citizens affordable and high-quality housing schemes.

He expressed these views while addressing a balloting ceremony, which was organised by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) here on Monday. LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed, Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa and LDA DG Tahir Farooq were also present. The LDA conducted computerized balloting for residential plots located in prime areas of Tajpura, Jubilee Town and Johar Town.

During his address, the Minister congratulated the lucky winners of the balloting, adding that the balloting process has been conducted transparently with the PITB's collaboration.

LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed highlighted that LDA has offered 88 plots in Johar Town, Jubilee Town and Tajpura on a three-year easy installment plan.

Parliamentary Secretary Barrister Sultan Bajwa said that a total of 1,201 successful applicants participated in the balloting and emphasised that the LDA stands out among all development authorities in terms of performance.

LDA DG Tahir Farooq explained that the PITB ensured a fully transparent balloting process using a pseudo-code technique. Successful applicants will make payments in 12 equal installments over three years, he added.

Bilal Yasin Punjab Housing Minister Apni Chhat Apna Ghar programme

