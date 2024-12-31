AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-31

Indian rupee slips to record closing low

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slipped to its weakest closing level on record on Monday, pressured by a decline in the offshore Chinese yuan and broad-based dollar bids amid a prevailing bearish bias on the local currency.

The rupee ended at 85.5350 against the US dollar, down marginally from its close of 85.5325 in the previous session.

While the local unit touched a peak of 85.44 during the session, it surrendered its gains in the latter half of the day in the face of broad-based dollar bids from banks and as its regional peers declined, traders said.

On the day, Asian currencies were mostly lower while the dollar index gained 0.1% to 108.1. The offshore Chinese yuan was down 0.2% at 7.31, pulled down by rising US bond yields.

Asian currencies USD Indian rupee INR

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee slips to record closing low

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories