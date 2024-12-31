AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-31

China stocks close up, led by energy and financials

Reuters Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended slightly higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in energy and financial shares, while smaller stocks weighed on overall performance. Hong Kong shares were down.

For 2024, onshore shares are set to log gains for the first time after three years of losses as multiple policy stimulus measures since September lifted market sentiment.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed up 0.5%, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.2%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.2%.

Energy shares traded onshore were up 1.3%, leading gains in the onshore market, while financial stocks were up 1.2%.

Small-cap stocks traded on the Beijing Stock Exchange slumped 4.4%, dragging on onshore performance.

The market is expected to remain active in the first half of January but external disturbances are likely to increase in the latter half, leading to a cooling of market sentiment, said a strategist at Citic Securities.

“Policy expectations are anticipated to heat up again after the Lunar New Year,” he said.

Trading volumes have declined since an October spike that was triggered by a slew of stimulus measures.

China’s finance ministry said in a statement on Monday that the proportion of new energy vehicles procured each year as government vehicles should not be less than 30% of the total and 100% in urban areas to “to support and promote” their use. The CSI Auto Index added 0.6% but Chinese electric vehicle giants traded in Hong Kong dropped, with Xpeng down 5.8%.

China stocks Hang Seng Index CSI300 Index

Comments

200 characters

China stocks close up, led by energy and financials

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories