Print 2024-12-31

HSD price may increase by Rs3.62 per litre

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: The petrol price may increase by 11 paisa per litre but the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) is likely to hike by Rs 3.62 per litre for the next fortnight from January 1, 2025.

Petrol price for the next fortnight may settle at Rs 252.11 per litre. However, after an estimated increase of Rs 3.62 per litre, the HSD price may settle at Rs 259 per litre.

The ex-depot prices of kerosene oil (SKO) may be sustained at current level of Rs 161.66 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) may go up by Rs 3.03 per litre from Rs 148.94 to Rs 151.97 per litre.

Energy experts said the premium on petroleum is at $ 8.69 per barrel. The calculation has been based at current level of petroleum levy (PL), general sales tax (GST) and zero exchange rate. Inland freight equalization margin (IFEM) is projected to stay at Rs 7.92 per litre on petrol and Rs 4.18 per litre on HSD.

Sources said that the price difference for petrol and LDO may be adjusted within the IFEM. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will determine the price difference for petrol and LDO and submit its calculation to the federal government for final approval on December 31, 2024.

