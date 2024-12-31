AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Dec 31, 2024

Revised NDCs show commitment to ambitious climate action: PRGMEA

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: Stressing the need for taking bold steps for a resilient future of the country, the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has said that the government’s revised NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions), submitted in 2021 under the Paris Agreement, show Pakistan’s commitment to ambitious climate action and adaptation strategies.

PRGMEA North Zone Chairman Dr Ayyaz Uddin observed that the Pakistan aims to achieve a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Of this, 15% is unconditional, while 35% is contingent on international financial support. He said that the updated NDCs set a target of 60% renewable energy in the national energy mix by 2030, ensuring a sustainable and low-carbon energy future.

He said that by 2030, Pakistan plans to ensure that 30% of all vehicles on its roads are electric, reducing emissions from the transport sector. He said that a nationwide ban on coal imports complements expanded nature-based solutions, highlighting Pakistan’s dedication to environmental sustainability. Key adaptation strategies include enhancing water recharge and flood risk reduction, as well as increasing protected areas from 12% to 15% by 2030.

The PRGMEA leader said that the global stock take the first of its kind under the Paris Agreement, has highlighted mixed progress. He said that the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) lie at the heart of the Paris Agreement, serving as critical instruments for nations to outline their plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. These contributions represent the efforts of each country to combat global warming and achieve the long-term temperature goals of the Paris Agreement.

Submitted every five years to the UNFCCC Secretariat, NDCs are designed to reflect the highest possible ambition, progressing beyond previous commitments to ensure impactful climate action.

While significant strides have been made, the world remains off track to meet the Agreement’s long-term temperature goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C. NDC 3.0, set for submission in 2025, represents a crucial opportunity for nations, including Pakistan, to bridge this gap.

Dr Ayyaz Uddin said that the NDC 3.0 is envisioned to be more ambitious and progressive than its predecessors. This third iteration will incorporate learning from the global stock take to chart a pathway that aligns with a global emissions trajectory capable of meeting the Paris Agreement’s goals. For Pakistan, this represents a pivotal moment to solidify its leadership in climate action and ensure sustainable development.

“At this critical juncture in its climate journey, Pakistan’s success under NDC 3.0 hinges on encouraging inclusivity and collaboration. Achieving the ambitious goals outlined in its NDCs requires a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder approach involving the government, private sector, academia, and international donors.”

A ‘Grand Dialogue’ among these stakeholders is essential to build understanding, strengthen consensus, and drive actionable solutions. Such collaboration will not only enhance Pakistan’s resilience to climate change but also ensure that all voices contribute to an equitable and sustainable future. This approach aligns with Pakistan’s commitment to the Paris Agreement while fostering sustainable development that benefits all segments of society.

