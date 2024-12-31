AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-31

Pak-Iran trade can reach $10bn mark: KATI

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

KARACHI: President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Junaid Naqi has emphasised that trade between Iran and Pakistan could reach up to $10 billion, a significant increase from the current bilateral trade volume of $2.4 billion.

Naqi pointed out that Pakistan’s share in the existing trade volume is one-third less than anticipated.

He highlighted the impressive performance of Iran’s trade, which has surpassed $100 billion despite global sanctions, underscoring the potential for further collaboration between the two neighbouring countries. Naqi shared these remarks during a meeting with an Iranian trade delegation, led by Jafar Allavardiha, Chairman of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, and Morad Nemati, Commercial Attaché of the Iranian Consulate.

The event was also attended by KATI’s Senior Vice President Ijaz Sheikh, Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, former Chairman Gulzar Feroze, and various members of the Iranian delegation, including Mahdi Jabbari, Wahid Asghar, Ahmad Shayan, Mostafa Jafari, Sepehrnejad, Ataollah Alijani, Amir Shahmohammadi, Mohsen Rezaei, Seyed Amir Mohammad Katibi, Esmaeil Ghafouri, Amir Hossein Mostafazadeh, Hasnain Homai and others.

Naqi emphasised the historical and strategic importance of Pakistan’s relationship with Iran, noting that Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence. He also pointed out the vast opportunities available in key sectors, such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather, and food products, where trade volumes can be increased significantly.

Naqi announced that a trade delegation from KATI will participate in the Iran Expo 2025.

He also invited Pakistani exporters and industrialists to engage more actively with Iranian counterparts, offering full support and guidance. “KATI represents a major industrial zone in Pakistan, home to top exporters who are ready to assist Iranian investors,” he stated.

Jafar Allavardiha, Chairman of the Qazvin Chamber, noted the significant trade opportunities between the two countries, citing Iran’s cheap energy resources and Pakistan’s strategic access to the Middle Eastern market due to low transportation costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KATI

Comments

200 characters

Pak-Iran trade can reach $10bn mark: KATI

Nov FCA: KE seeks relief of Rs4.98 per kWh

Income Tax (amendment) Ordinance promulgated

Law ministry becomes party to govt-IPP dispute

New Gwadar airport: PM looks forward to prosperity

2024: outstanding year: KSE-100 Index jumps 85pc in PKR terms

Arshad Zuberi laid to rest

Working group on Punjab-UAE cooperation: CM agrees to proposal

ECNEC clears seven schemes worth over Rs217bn

Economic revival efforts: UBL arranges $300m loan via UAE, Bahrain branches

Around Rs148bn shortfall: FBR likely to collect Rs1.225trn this month

Read more stories