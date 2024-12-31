AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-31

PM celebrates PML-N’s Foundation Day

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 31 Dec, 2024 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif celebrated the Pakistan Muslim League’s Foundation Day on Monday, claiming the party’s significant contributions to the development of the country in last over 30 years under the leadership of three-time ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement, he said that All-India Muslim League headed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other leaders of Pakistan Movement, paved the way for the creation of an independent Pakistan.

He highlighted the role of the party, established 118 years ago, in fulfilling the aspiration of a free homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

He stressed the need for upholding the vision of Pakistan’s founders by working collectively for national progress, adding under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, PML-N has been at the forefront of Pakistan’s development for the last 35 years.

He maintained PML-N’s commitment to principled politics and public welfare, adding the history bears witness that Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N prioritised the nation’s security and economy over political gains.

“They sacrificed their politics to protect Pakistan,” he added.

He also praised party workers and leaders for their unwavering loyalty and resilience. “Their support enabled the party to stand firm against dictatorships and endure imprisonment, always putting national interests above divisive politics,” he added. Recalling his party’s achievements, he noted progress in agriculture, industry, and the economy during the party’s tenure.

