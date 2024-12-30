AGL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.52%)
AIRLINK 217.38 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.76%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (10.44%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (14.11%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.65%)
DFML 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
DGKC 106.06 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (7.15%)
FCCL 37.52 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.25%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.05%)
HUBC 129.71 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.32%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.44%)
KOSM 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.98%)
MLCF 46.38 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (5.17%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 225.46 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (1.97%)
PAEL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (9.84%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.71%)
PPL 198.96 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (3.88%)
PRL 40.46 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (4.95%)
PTC 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
SEARL 106.29 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.88%)
TELE 9.63 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.59%)
TOMCL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.97%)
TPLP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (10%)
TREET 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.97%)
TRG 70.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.21%)
UNITY 33.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (7.02%)
BR100 12,391 Increased By 403.8 (3.37%)
BR30 38,407 Increased By 1229.1 (3.31%)
KSE100 115,259 Increased By 3907.8 (3.51%)
KSE30 36,300 Increased By 1260.9 (3.6%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bad weather set to hit UK New Year celebrations

AFP Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:57pm

LONDON: Adverse weather on Monday looked set to hit UK New Year festivities, as the organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party cancelled the event on public safety grounds.

The Edinburgh celebrations, a major tourist draw which last year attracted some 30,000 people, had been due to feature a fireworks display and concert headlined by Scottish band Texas.

But organisers said it would not be safe to go ahead with preparations for outdoor events scheduled for Monday and New Year's Eve on Tuesday due to "ongoing high winds and inclement weather".

New Year’s eve: Tessori announces grand fireworks at Governor’s House

Planned New Year fireworks in the holiday resort town of Blackpool in northwestern England were also cancelled due to a forecast of high winds, the local council said.

The Met Office said heavy rain and strong winds could be expected in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England.

Some snow was also forecast for parts of Scotland.

"A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather," said Met Office meteorologist Steve Willington.

"Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning" over the coming week, he added.

An amber warning for rain and snow -- the second most severe weather notice, meaning there is a potential risk to life -- is in place for Scotland.

A number of less severe yellow warnings for rain, wind and snow were also in place for Scotland and northern England.

UK New Year Bad weather

Comments

200 characters

Bad weather set to hit UK New Year celebrations

Pakistan’s GDP grows 0.92% in July-Sept, 2.5% in FY24

Buying rally at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 3,900 points

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Roads in Karachi to be cleared tonight, says Karachi police chief

Govt-PTI dialogue: NA speaker summons in-camera meeting on Jan 2

New Gwadar International Airport: Muscat flights to begin from January 10

Appeals court upholds multi-million dollar verdict against US President-elect Trump

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over demise of Arshad Zuberi

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

Shahab Qader appointed KAPCO CEO

Read more stories