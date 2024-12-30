AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Dec 30, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

New Year’s eve: Tessori announces grand fireworks at Governor’s House

NNI Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 08:06am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor, Kamran Tessori, Sunday announced a spectacular fireworks display at Governor House to celebrate the arrival of the new year.

In a bid to include the public in the celebrations, Kamran Tessori revealed that all five gates of the Governor House will be open to the people for the event.

“We want to share the joy of the new year with everyone,” said Governor Tessori. He emphasized the importance of collective celebration and unity.

The grand event will feature a 40-minute fireworks show, which is set to break an international record, he added.

Expressing his wishes for the upcoming year, Governor Tessori prayed that 2024 brings peace, security, stability, economic growth, and welfare for the people of Pakistan.

The fireworks display, scheduled for December 31, will be a grand spectacle aimed at creating a global record, offering a visual treat to the people of Karachi and beyond.

Earlier, the Karachi city administration imposed section 144 in the metropolis for two days to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year’s Eve celebration.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, issued a notification in this regard on the recommendation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), South Zone Karachi.

The restrictions included a ban on carrying, displaying and brandishing weapons as well as aerial firing and the use of firecrackers.

The section 144 will remain enforced on December 31 (Tuesday) and January 1 (Wednesday). The notification said that strict action would be taken against the violators.

