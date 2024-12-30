1,200MW electricity: construction begins of Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5

The government on Monday commenced construction of the Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5 (C-5) that will have a capacity to produce 1,200 megawatts (MW) of electricity, a statement from the Ministry of Planning read.

The first concrete pouring ceremony of Unit-5 (C-5) was held in Chashma (Mianwali), where Planning minister Ahsan Iqbal was the chief guest.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the operator of the nuclear plants in the country, planned the ceremony after the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) issued a license, allowing the formal construction phase to commence.

Ahsan Iqbal said development of mega projects like C-5, with the support of China, reflects trust and confidence Chinese leadership over Pakistan’s economy.

“This investment strengthens the energy sector and demonstrates Pakistan’s potential as a reliable partner in large-scale infrastructure and technological projects,” he said.

The minister said addition of C-5, with a capacity of 1,200MW, would further enhance contribution of nuclear energy, solidifying its position as a “cornerstone of Pakistan’s energy strategy”.

Currently, he added, Pakistan’s nuclear power plants, including the four operational units at Chashma (C-1, C-2, C-3, and C-4) and the two at Karachi, contribute over 3,530MW to the national grid.

“This constitutes a significant share of the country’s clean and green electricity, reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels and lowering energy costs.

“Nuclear energy is not only cost-effective but also dependable, with plants capable of operating continuously for up to 18 months once refueled. This makes it an ideal base-load option for a sustainable energy future,” he said.

He further said the initiative would open avenues for further investments in critical sectors, including industry, agriculture, infrastructure, and mining, fostering economic growth and creating jobs in Pakistan.

The minister stated that under the 5Es National Economic Transformation Plan, nuclear energy was aligned with Pakistan’s focus on efficient, affordable, and green energy solutions.

“This strategy emphasises exports, e-Pakistan, equity and empowerment, environment—food and water security, and energy and infrastructure.”

A key objective of the plan, he added, was to transform Pakistan into a techno-economy, driven by innovation and technological excellence.

Ahsan Iqbal also stressed the need to explore joint ventures between Pakistan and China for the design, development, and production of nuclear power plants for the international market.

“Such collaborations will position Pakistan and China as leaders in global nuclear energy solutions while unlocking new economic opportunities.”

The ceremony was also attended by Director General of the Strategic Plans Division Lt Gen. Yusuf Jamal, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, Vice President of CNNC Zhang Kai, federal secretaries, and delegates from China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the commencement of construction of C-5 “another milestone in strategic cooperation between Pakistan and China”.

In a statement issued on X later the day, the premier congratulated the PAEC and CNNC on “this remarkable achievement”.

“Pak China Dosti Zindabaad,” he wrote.