Construction of Chashma-5 NPP commences today

MIANWALI: A ceremony to formally commence the construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5 (C-5) is being held here on December 30 (Monday).

The pouring of concrete into the foundation slab of the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) marks the formal start of its construction, said a news release.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the operator of the nuclear plants in the country, planned the ceremony after the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) issued a license, allowing the formal construction phase to commence.

High ranked officials both from China and Pakistan will witness the First Concrete Pour process.

PAEC operates six nuclear power plants in the country with a total capacity of 3,530 MW. Like all the six NPPs in operation in the country, C-5 is also being constructed with the help of Chinese assistance and will be a feather in the cap of Pakistan-China Friendship that has stood the test of time.

Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) site already hosts four NPPs namely C-1 & C-2 of 325 MW each besides C-3 & C-4 of 340 MW each.

Once completed, the nuclear power plant C-5 will be the largest in the country with the electricity generation capacity of 1200 MW.

Whereas, Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS) site hosts two NPPs namely K-2 & K-3 of 1100 MW each

It is pertinent to mention here that the ground-breaking of C-5 nuclear power plant was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 14, 2023.

Nuclear energy is safe in terms of the robust active and passive safety mechanisms installed at the plants, reliable for ensuring energy security and round-the-year availability, economical in terms of being cost effective as well as environment friendly for emitting zero carbon.