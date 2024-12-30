AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.75 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (1.4%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.52%)
DCL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.95%)
DFML 41.75 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.73%)
DGKC 104.05 Increased By ▲ 5.07 (5.12%)
FCCL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.82%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.28%)
HUBC 128.50 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.71%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.10 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (1.36%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 195.98 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.32%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
SEARL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.88%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
TRG 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-2.92%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,169 Increased By 181.6 (1.51%)
BR30 37,984 Increased By 806.5 (2.17%)
KSE100 113,235 Increased By 1883.4 (1.69%)
KSE30 35,562 Increased By 522.9 (1.49%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-30

Construction of Chashma-5 NPP commences today

APP Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:34am

MIANWALI: A ceremony to formally commence the construction of Chashma Nuclear Power Project Unit-5 (C-5) is being held here on December 30 (Monday).

The pouring of concrete into the foundation slab of the Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) marks the formal start of its construction, said a news release.

Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the operator of the nuclear plants in the country, planned the ceremony after the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) issued a license, allowing the formal construction phase to commence.

High ranked officials both from China and Pakistan will witness the First Concrete Pour process.

PAEC operates six nuclear power plants in the country with a total capacity of 3,530 MW. Like all the six NPPs in operation in the country, C-5 is also being constructed with the help of Chinese assistance and will be a feather in the cap of Pakistan-China Friendship that has stood the test of time.

Chashma Nuclear Power Generating Station (CNPGS) site already hosts four NPPs namely C-1 & C-2 of 325 MW each besides C-3 & C-4 of 340 MW each.

Once completed, the nuclear power plant C-5 will be the largest in the country with the electricity generation capacity of 1200 MW.

Whereas, Karachi Nuclear Power Generating Station (KNPGS) site hosts two NPPs namely K-2 & K-3 of 1100 MW each

It is pertinent to mention here that the ground-breaking of C-5 nuclear power plant was performed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on July 14, 2023.

Nuclear energy is safe in terms of the robust active and passive safety mechanisms installed at the plants, reliable for ensuring energy security and round-the-year availability, economical in terms of being cost effective as well as environment friendly for emitting zero carbon.

PAEC nuclear power plant PNRA Chashma nuclear C 5 power plant Construction of Chashma 5 NPP

Comments

200 characters

Construction of Chashma-5 NPP commences today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Kurram district: parties develop consensus on peace deal

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

Read more stories