Pakistan

PM Shehbaz expresses grief over demise of Arshad Zuberi

BR Web Desk Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:22pm

Deputy chief executive of Business Recorder Group Arshad A. Zuberi, who passed away on Sunday at age 72, was laid to rest on Monday in Karachi amid condolences and tributes from across the country and beyond.

“Arshad Zuberi’s services in the field of print and electronic media in Pakistan will always be remembered,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement shared by the PM House.

Former president Arif Alvi, former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, Provincial Minister for Local Government, Sindh, Saeed Ghani, Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi President Syed Ahmed Shah were among the business, political, and social figures who attended the funeral prayer held at Noor-ul-Islam Mosque near Zamzama Park, Defence, Karachi.

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also expressed deep grief over the demise of Arshad Zuberi. She offered condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said Arshad Zuberi “played a significant role in improving society and strengthening the economy through journalism”.

Arshad Zuberi’s career spanned decades in journalism and publishing.

Founded by his late father Mr M.A. Zuberi – a pioneer of business and financial journalism in Pakistan – Business Recorder has grown manifolds under the lead of Arshad Zuberi.

He served as Secretary General of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) a number of times. Under his tenure, APNS became an efficient clearinghouse for newspaper advertising.

“Arshad was one of the finest human beings that I have had the privilege of knowing, Sarmad Ali, APNS’s secretary general wrote in a post on X. “A through professional and a real gentleman! May his soul rest in peace.”

Arshad Zuberi was also the founding member and the first Secretary General of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) – a body representing television and radio broadcasters.

“Arshad Zuberi was a highly respected member of the board and during his various tenures in the executive committee of PBA he was instrumental in resolving many issues faced by the broadcasters,” a statement from the PBA read.

Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Shah, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Javed Bilwani, and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon were also among those who expressed their deep sorrow and condolences over Arshad Zuberi’s passing.

