PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Press Release Published December 30, 2024 Updated December 30, 2024 09:23am

KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) members and staff in a statement issued Sunday expressed deep sorrow and offered their condolences on the sad demise of Arshad Zuberi of Aaj TV/ Business Recorder, one of the honourable founding members of PBA.

“Arshad Zuberi was a highly respected member of the Board and during his various tenures in the executive committee of PBA he was instrumental in resolving many issues faced by the broadcasters.” PBA members highly lauded his services and prayed to Allah, the Almighty to grant him eternal peace and his family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.

Separately, Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, President and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Arshad A Zuberi, Deputy Chief Executive Daily Business Recorder and former Secretary General of APNS.

Arshad A. Zuberi, deputy chief executive Business Recorder Group, passes away in Karachi

“He was a veteran publisher who served the newspaper industry with enthusiasm and great zeal. His contribution to the newspaper industry will be long remembered.”

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the great loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

