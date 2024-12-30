Qatar savour continental success, Saudis named World Cup hosts in big year for Asian football

Qatar were in full celebration mode to kick off 2024 with the successful defence of their Asian Cup title while Saudi Arabia ended the year on a high after being named hosts of the 2034 World Cup.

In between, Japan and Iran reasserted their status as regional heavyweights in 2026 World Cup qualifying but it has not been smooth sailing for some of the other top sides with South Korea and Australia failing to impress.

At the continental championships in Qatar, the hosts secured consecutive trophies with victory over surprise package Jordan in the final in Doha.

Akram Afif’s eight goals saw him end the tournament as top scorer and the captain would go on to be named Asian Player of the Year for a second time.

Qatar’s success boosted belief they could make a second straight appearance at the World Cup having hosted the 2022 tournament but by November those hopes were hanging by a thread as defeats by the United Arab Emirates and Iran cost coach Marquez Lopez his job.

Japan were knocked out of the Asian Cup by Iran in the quarter-finals but they quickly shrugged off that disappointment to go nine points clear in their World Cup qualifying group while Australia and Saudi Arabia stumbled below them.

The Socceroos and Green Falcons both made coaching changes after faltering starts to their 2026 campaigns but the race for Group C’s second automatic qualifying spot remains tight with Bahrain, Indonesia and China also in contention.

Iran quickly took command of Group A but South Korea’s struggles on and off the pitch continued. With the controversy over Hong Myung-bo’s appointment as manager dominating the headlines, South Korea opened their Group B campaign with a 0-0 draw with Palestine in Seoul, a result which sparked heavy criticism from fans and pundits.

Hong’s side continued to blow hot and cold but they have held onto top spot in the group, with Iraq and Jordan breathing down their neck.

Olympic woes

There was disappointment for South Korea when they failed to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time since 1984, while Asia under-23 champions Japan fell at the quarter-final stage in France.

The Japanese women’s team, the Nadeshiko, were eliminated at the same stage by the United States.

Asian Cup-winning coach Lopez handed Qatar contract until 2026

Japan’s Kiko Seike succeeded Sam Kerr as women’s Asian Player of the Year having scored the goals that steered Urawa Red Diamonds to the Women’s Asian Club Championship.

A long-term knee injury sidelined Kerr for much of the year and while Australia’s Matildas continued to draw big crowds in her absence their streak of 16 successive home sellouts ended amid a disappointing run of form.

The Asian Football Confederation launched the inaugural edition of the Women’s Asian Champions League in a major boost to the game, with 21 clubs vying for a $1.3 million top prize.

In the revamped men’s edition, the Asian Champions League Elite, the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo guided star-studded Saudi clubs into the knockout rounds with ease in the West region.

Japan’s Yokohama F Marinos, runners-up to Al Ain last season, lead the East on goal difference ahead of Gwangju and Vissel Kobe but only six points separate 10 teams in the race for one of eight berths in the next round.

In December, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that Saudi Arabia would become the second nation from the Middle East to host the quadrennial tournament in 2034 – 12 years after neighbours Qatar staged the 2022 edition.

The kingdom has invested heavily in sport over the last few years, although critics, including women’s rights groups and members of the LGBTQ community, allege it is using its Public Investment Fund to sportswash its human rights record.

Saudi Arabia, which denies accusations of human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws, has never hosted a tournament of this magnitude and will have to construct eight stadiums to be used for the event.