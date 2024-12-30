Turkiye central bank lowers discount rate applied to rediscount transactions

ISTANBUL: The Central Bank has reduced the discount rate applied to rediscount transactions for bills with a maximum of 3 months remaining to maturity and the interest rate applied to advance transactions, the Official Gazette said at the weekend.

It said the discount rate applied to rediscount transactions was reduced to 48.25% from 50.75%, and the interest rate applied to advance transactions was reduced to 49.25% from 51.71%.