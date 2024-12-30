AGL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.88%)
AIRLINK 218.90 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.46%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.81%)
CNERGY 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.06%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 42.15 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.7%)
DGKC 104.15 Increased By ▲ 5.17 (5.22%)
FCCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.76%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.11%)
HUBC 128.95 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (2.07%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.19%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
KOSM 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.02%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.29%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.50 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (1.54%)
PAEL 42.80 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (5.6%)
PIBTL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.72%)
PPL 196.25 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.46%)
PRL 39.82 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.29%)
PTC 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.15%)
SEARL 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.93%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.3%)
TOMCL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.83%)
TPLP 13.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TREET 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.69%)
TRG 71.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.72%)
UNITY 33.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,165 Increased By 177.9 (1.48%)
BR30 38,039 Increased By 860.5 (2.31%)
KSE100 113,342 Increased By 1991 (1.79%)
KSE30 35,618 Increased By 578.6 (1.65%)
Dec 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye central bank lowers discount rate applied to rediscount transactions

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2024 10:54am

ISTANBUL: The Central Bank has reduced the discount rate applied to rediscount transactions for bills with a maximum of 3 months remaining to maturity and the interest rate applied to advance transactions, the Official Gazette said at the weekend.

Turkish central bank holds rate at 50%, attentive to inflation risks

It said the discount rate applied to rediscount transactions was reduced to 48.25% from 50.75%, and the interest rate applied to advance transactions was reduced to 49.25% from 51.71%.

Turkiye Turkiye central bank

Comments

200 characters

Turkiye central bank lowers discount rate applied to rediscount transactions

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 surges over 1,900 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Timelines of bidding process sought from PD

Russia calls for ‘restraint’ from Pakistan, Taliban

PM announcing Uraan Pakistan tomorrow

Aurangzeb for bringing elite class into tax net

TRG Pakistan warns stakeholders against ‘fake documents’ circulating on social media

PCA unearths Rs2.4bn tax fraud ‘committed’ by cement maker

RTO Rawalpindi takes actions against tax evasion

PBA, APNS condole death of Arshad Zuberi

Read more stories