AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
AIRLINK 218.53 Increased By ▲ 2.79 (1.29%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (7.7%)
CNERGY 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.37%)
DCL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.3%)
DFML 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.61%)
DGKC 104.10 Increased By ▲ 5.12 (5.17%)
FCCL 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.73%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.17%)
HUBC 128.58 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.77%)
HUMNL 13.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
KOSM 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
MLCF 46.00 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (4.31%)
NBP 65.66 Increased By ▲ 5.97 (10%)
OGDC 224.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.31%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.49%)
PIBTL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
PPL 196.35 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.52%)
PRL 39.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.22%)
PTC 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.63%)
SEARL 105.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.88%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.18%)
TOMCL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.86%)
TPLP 13.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 25.36 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.89%)
TRG 71.49 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-2.8%)
UNITY 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
WTL 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.85%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 183 (1.53%)
BR30 37,992 Increased By 814.2 (2.19%)
KSE100 113,266 Increased By 1914.9 (1.72%)
KSE30 35,582 Increased By 543.1 (1.55%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

‘Steps under way for Faisalabad uplift’

Press Release Published 30 Dec, 2024 05:47am

FAISALABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd) has said that the completion of public welfare measures is the first mission for which they are working day and night. He said that the targets assigned to the district officers are not only being fully monitored, but the district administration is also encouraging the officers who complete the targets.

He distributed certificates of appreciation to the officers who completed various goals in his office and expressed the hope that the district officers will not let any shortfall in the implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab governance initiatives in the future. He said that it is possible to provide relief to the people in every sector with joint measures.

The Deputy Commissioner said that steps are underway for the construction, development and beautification of the district. He said that the district officers should be accessible to the public and concrete steps should be taken to solve their problems so that public confidence in the district departments is strengthened. He said that the ongoing public welfare projects should be completed quickly and the beauty of the city should be visible. He also emphasized the need to continue monitoring the sanitation situation and implement the price control mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

