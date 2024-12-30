‘Steps under way for Faisalabad uplift’

FAISALABAD: The Deputy Commissioner Captain Nadeem Nasir (Retd) has said that the completion of public welfare measures is the first mission for which they are working day and night. He said that the targets assigned to the district officers are not only being fully monitored, but the district administration is also encouraging the officers who complete the targets.

He distributed certificates of appreciation to the officers who completed various goals in his office and expressed the hope that the district officers will not let any shortfall in the implementation of the Chief Minister Punjab governance initiatives in the future. He said that it is possible to provide relief to the people in every sector with joint measures.

The Deputy Commissioner said that steps are underway for the construction, development and beautification of the district. He said that the district officers should be accessible to the public and concrete steps should be taken to solve their problems so that public confidence in the district departments is strengthened. He said that the ongoing public welfare projects should be completed quickly and the beauty of the city should be visible. He also emphasized the need to continue monitoring the sanitation situation and implement the price control mechanism.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024