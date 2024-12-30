AGL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.57%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-30

PTI slams Asif’s statements

Naveed Butt Published 30 Dec, 2024 07:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram lambasted the “political acrobats and courtiers” of government, who he said were merely targeting PTI founder Imran Khan to garner public attention and media coverage.

Reacting to Khawaja Asif and Bilawal’s statements, he claimed that even these “political entertainers” privately acknowledged that PTI founder sacrificed his comfort for Pakistan’s greater good and admitting the bitter truth that only he was the political reality of the country.

He emphasised that actually, these people not entered into a marriage of convenience to serve the nation’s interests, but to deliberately push Imran Khan out of the political landscape, but failed miserably to sideline him.

Waqas lamented that unfortunately, Zardari has a history of exploiting his young son as a tool to pressure PML-N into making concessions by unleashing him to target Sharifs to gain leverage in negotiations.

He highlighted Khan’s unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s sovereignty and national pride, recalling how he consistently stood firm against foreign conspiracies. He recalled that during PTI’s tenure, no drone attacks occurred within Pakistan’s borders, and no country dared to breach its territorial sovereignty.

Waqas highlighted a pivotal moment when India crossed the red line, launching an attack within Pakistan’s borders, but the then PTI government made history by downing an Indian aircraft and capturing a pilot alive, which demonstrated the then government’s commitment to protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

