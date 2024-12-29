MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

KARACHI: Prolonged sit-in protests by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, which seek a durable solution to Parachinar sectarian conflict, have brought the city to a standstill, entering the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Daily life and business activities across the city remain disrupted with opposition parties urging the government to initiate talks with the MWM leadership and take immediate measures to restore normalcy.

The protests, held at various strategic points across Karachi, aim to pressure the government to address the sectarian conflict in Parachinar, located on the country’s northwest border with Afghanistan.

35 killed as tribal feud sparks sectarian fighting in Kurram

Despite ongoing demonstrations, the government has yet to respond to the protesters’ demands, leaving Karachi residents grappling with severe traffic jams and widespread uncertainty.

Major roads, including Natha Khan near the airport, Malir 15, Kamran Chowrangi, Abbas Town on Abul Hassan Isfahani Road, University Road near Samama Shopping Center, Numaish Chowrangi, and Five Star Chowrangi, remain blocked, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

In response to the gridlock, Pakistan Railways announced additional stops for upcountry trains at Drigh Road and Landhi Stations to accommodate passengers unable to reach Karachi Cantt Station. An official stated, “These extra stops have been arranged to facilitate passengers amidst the ongoing road closures.”

Patients seeking medical care and their attendants are facing severe delays, while employees heading to schools, colleges, offices, and hospitals report hours-long commutes for typically short distances.

The protests have sparked criticism from political leaders and opposition parties. Ahmed Nadeem Awan, a leader of the Central Muslim League, condemned the Parachinar violence but expressed concern over the extended road blockades in Karachi.

“Citizens have been suffering for the past three days due to road closures. The Sindh government must find a middle ground to end the protests and restore traffic flow,” Awan said, emphasizing the need for a transparent investigation into the Parachinar sectarian clashes.

Mufti Qasim Fakhri, head of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s Karachi chapter, echoed these sentiments. While condemning the Parachinar violence, he urged MWM leaders to show flexibility to alleviate public suffering.

“The Sindh government has lost its authority. The Chief Minister and Interior Minister have completely failed. The PPP government, preoccupied with Larkana, has left Karachi’s residents helpless,” Fakhri alleged.

He also highlighted the plight of passengers unable to reach railway stations and the challenges faced by patients and their families due to the blocked roads. “In a city that feeds labourers, there are no signs of governance,” he said.

As Karachi struggles to cope with the ongoing protests, public frustration mounts. Citizens and political leaders alike are calling on the government and MWM protestors to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis.

The sit-ins have underscored the need for an effective response to both Parachinar’s sectarian conflict and the logistical chaos in Karachi.

