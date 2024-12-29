AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-29

PHMEA irked by raids on various factories in Faisalabad

Press Release Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

FAISALABAD: The Coordinator of the Minister for Labour and Human Resources Punjab has started conducting raids on various factories in Faisalabad, harassing their owners, while we are fully complying with social security contributions and paying all workers’ dues.

This was stated by Hazar Khan, Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association, during a media talk.

He said that workers’ social security payments are being made in accordance with the minimum monthly salary of Rs. 37,000 set by the Punjab government, whereas social security laws do not set a limit on the maximum wage, and these workers are not subject to it.

Hazar Khan further said that, unfortunately, the Coordinator’s team and the Social Security Commissioner’s team have been harassing our factory owners for the last few days, forcing them to pay all workers’ dues. He added that our industry is already facing major challenges, and these unforeseen raids could disrupt our Christmas and New Year orders, heightening the risk of worker unemployment.

He urged the government to promptly stop these surprise raids and restore the officers from the Social Security and Labour Departments who were suspended. He warned that if this issue is not resolved, a press conference will be held, and a strike will be called.

