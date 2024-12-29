AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-29

Minister inaugurates roads in Shad Bagh area

Recorder Report Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to enhancing economic activities at the grassroots level by ensuring the rehabilitation and construction of road networks.

He expressed these views after inaugurating four newly constructed roads in Union Council 45, Shad Bagh, on Saturday. The inaugurated roads include Triple Road, Shad Bagh, Ehsan Road, Sher Shah Road and Kashmir Road.

In his address, the Minister emphasized the importance of road infrastructure as a backbone for economic development. “The construction of roads at the union council level will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by facilitating daily commutes and business activities. These roads will not only enhance travel convenience but also provide a much-needed boost to local economic activities,” he added.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for prioritising this critical development project. He remarked, “Under our government, Punjab is witnessing the completion of development projects at an unprecedented pace.” He expressed optimism that such initiatives would position Punjab at the forefront of national development and ensure the provision of essential services and infrastructure for its people. He assured the residents that the government would continue its unwavering efforts to uplift communities through more development projects.

Following the inauguration, the Minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Bilawal Shah, where he offered Fateha and laid a ‘chadar’ as a mark of respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman Shad Bagh area

Comments

200 characters

Minister inaugurates roads in Shad Bagh area

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories