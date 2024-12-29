Minister inaugurates roads in Shad Bagh area

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to enhancing economic activities at the grassroots level by ensuring the rehabilitation and construction of road networks.

He expressed these views after inaugurating four newly constructed roads in Union Council 45, Shad Bagh, on Saturday. The inaugurated roads include Triple Road, Shad Bagh, Ehsan Road, Sher Shah Road and Kashmir Road.

In his address, the Minister emphasized the importance of road infrastructure as a backbone for economic development. “The construction of roads at the union council level will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by facilitating daily commutes and business activities. These roads will not only enhance travel convenience but also provide a much-needed boost to local economic activities,” he added.

He thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for prioritising this critical development project. He remarked, “Under our government, Punjab is witnessing the completion of development projects at an unprecedented pace.” He expressed optimism that such initiatives would position Punjab at the forefront of national development and ensure the provision of essential services and infrastructure for its people. He assured the residents that the government would continue its unwavering efforts to uplift communities through more development projects.

Following the inauguration, the Minister visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Bilawal Shah, where he offered Fateha and laid a ‘chadar’ as a mark of respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024