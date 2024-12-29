AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-29

Tribunal directs cos to appoint qualified insurance agents

Hamid Waleed Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

LAHORE: An Insurance Tribunal has directed insurance companies to appoint qualified insurance agents enable to explain each and every aspect of insurance policy to policyholders.

It has further directed that the agents should have the ability to explain special terminology in simple words and in the language of prospective policyholders.

Furthermore, video should also be made wherein advice of insurer agent and queries raised by intended policyholder should be recorded the tribunal directed and added that the same video should be given on demand to policyholders.

The Tribunal further directed insurance companies to communicate full information to policyholder regarding policy and any ancillary matters relating thereto, nature of different funds, creation of statutory funds, location of units and investment of premium amount fund in sound equity, including its name, so that policyholder could know value of his/ her /its units timely in an effective manner throughout the policy cycle.

It has also directed that insurer and corporate insurance agent should provide detail of illustrations to prospective policyholder as per the formant provided by the Commission from time to time with profit on maturity of surrender and insurance agents should ensure that illustration plan given in the prospective policy order as to stand alone document and should also provide a reasonable time to understand the illustration before purchasing life insurance policy.

The Tribunal also directed that in case prospective policy holder was an illiterate or individual person or was a lady, whether educated or uneducated, the insurer or its agent should ensure presence of an independent educated advice, preferably of male member of her family, who should also be a witness of policy documents.

It also stressed bilingual policy documents in Urdu and English in plain and simple language so that the policy holders, if not much qualified, could understand the nature of the plan sold.

The Tribunal also directed that in future all insurance companies dealing in business of life insurance should preferably invest amount of premium after creating the fund chosen by policy holder in a company having at least rating of AA+ issued by Pakistan Credit Rating Agency to protect interest of policy holders and to save the insurer from unnecessary litigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Insurance policyholders

Comments

200 characters

Tribunal directs cos to appoint qualified insurance agents

PM orders strict action against power theft

Afghan border: infiltration attempts foiled

Russia cuts export duty on peas, chickpeas and lentils

PTA data reveals ‘Number of cellular subscribers, 3G/4G users declines in Nov’

Punjab health sector: CM’s initiatives set new ‘records’ of public service

Soldier killed in border clash

Talks to Taliban: PTI shifts blame to Bajwa

Tax cuts, debt reined in as Italy adopts 2025 budget

2024 termed ‘an active year’ for country’s diplomacy

MWM sit-ins bring Karachi to standstill

Read more stories