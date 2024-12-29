AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Markets Print 2024-12-29

Argentina exchange edges up corn, cuts soybean planting estimates

Reuters Published 29 Dec, 2024 02:48am

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Friday edged up its corn planting area estimate, while trimming the pegged soybean area for the 2024/25 season.

The corn crop is now seen covering 6.6 million hectares, up from a prior estimation of 6.3 million hectares, the exchange said, adding the new forecast was a “correction” of the previous one. The soybean planting area, meanwhile, is now seen at 18.4 million hectares, a reduction of 200,000 hectares from the prior estimate.

Farmers are sowing less of the crop on lower soybean prices, the exchange said, adding they were turning to alternative options. Soybean and corn compete for surface area in Argentina, one of the world’s top corn exporters and the No. 1 exporter of soy byproducts. Argentine farmers have sown 84.6% of the area set aside for the soybean crop and 80.9% of corn fields, according to the report.

The exchange noted that about 88.5% of wheat fields have been reaped, with the season’s harvest seen at 18.6 million metric tons.

soybean Farmers corn crop

