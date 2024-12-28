Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has extended licences of four existing firms engaged in export and import of explosives after fulfillment of codal formalities and perquisites, sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

The Petroleum Division apprised the Cabinet that the Department of Explosives (DOE), an attached department, working under the administrative control of Petroleum Division and is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring public safety at all levels of manufacturing, transportation, storage, import, export, sale and use of explosives, petroleum products and hazardous chemicals within the country.

The DoE in a letter of September 20, 2023 had requested to seek approval of the federal government in the existing licences in Form “EL-01” of the following firms/licencees for manufacturing of high–density commercial explosive materials; (i) M/s Waah Associates; (ii) M/s Jamhex Company Private Limited; (iii) M/s Wah Nobel Detonators Private Limited; and (iv) Araka Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd.

Manufacturing of HD explosive material: PD asked to seek clearance from ministries for amending licences of four firms

The Cabinet was further informed that as per serial No.01 of schedule-IV of the Explosives Rules, 2010, the authority to grant licence in Form“ EL-01“ is the Chief Inspector, currently Director General of Explosives). However, as per Rule 111(1) b of the Explosives Rules, 2010, amendment to a licence in Form EL-01 required sanction of the Federal Government is as follows; (a) any licence granted under these rules be amended by the Authority empowered to grant the licence, provided that ;(b) no licence is Form EL-01 shall be amended except with the sanction of the Federal Government.

It was further informed that in line with the legal position, the matter was submitted to the Federal Cabinet on February 19, 2024. On consideration of the case, the Cabinet directed the Petroleum Division to obtain clearance from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and Ministry of Interior prior to resubmitting the case for the Cabinet approval.

The Petroleum Division informed that the concerned Ministries were requested to convey clearance as per directions of the Cabinet Division in a letter in March 2024. In response, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence Production conveyed their no objection for amendment in the licence in Form“ E-01“ for the existing four firms, while Ministry of Defence stated that the matter does not pertain to their Ministry.

After explaining the background, the Petroleum Division sought Federal Cabinet s approval for amendments in the licence in Form “EL-01) of the Explosives Rules, 2010 in respect of the specified firms/licencees. It was certified that all codal formalities, ie, application and other prerequisites for amendments in the licence in Form” EL-01“ of the Explosives Rules, 2010 in respect of the specified firms had been fulfilled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024