AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-28

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 02:41pm

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has extended licences of four existing firms engaged in export and import of explosives after fulfillment of codal formalities and perquisites, sources in Petroleum Division told Business Recorder.

The Petroleum Division apprised the Cabinet that the Department of Explosives (DOE), an attached department, working under the administrative control of Petroleum Division and is entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring public safety at all levels of manufacturing, transportation, storage, import, export, sale and use of explosives, petroleum products and hazardous chemicals within the country.

The DoE in a letter of September 20, 2023 had requested to seek approval of the federal government in the existing licences in Form “EL-01” of the following firms/licencees for manufacturing of high–density commercial explosive materials; (i) M/s Waah Associates; (ii) M/s Jamhex Company Private Limited; (iii) M/s Wah Nobel Detonators Private Limited; and (iv) Araka Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd.

Manufacturing of HD explosive material: PD asked to seek clearance from ministries for amending licences of four firms

The Cabinet was further informed that as per serial No.01 of schedule-IV of the Explosives Rules, 2010, the authority to grant licence in Form“ EL-01“ is the Chief Inspector, currently Director General of Explosives). However, as per Rule 111(1) b of the Explosives Rules, 2010, amendment to a licence in Form EL-01 required sanction of the Federal Government is as follows; (a) any licence granted under these rules be amended by the Authority empowered to grant the licence, provided that ;(b) no licence is Form EL-01 shall be amended except with the sanction of the Federal Government.

It was further informed that in line with the legal position, the matter was submitted to the Federal Cabinet on February 19, 2024. On consideration of the case, the Cabinet directed the Petroleum Division to obtain clearance from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and Ministry of Interior prior to resubmitting the case for the Cabinet approval.

The Petroleum Division informed that the concerned Ministries were requested to convey clearance as per directions of the Cabinet Division in a letter in March 2024. In response, the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defence Production conveyed their no objection for amendment in the licence in Form“ E-01“ for the existing four firms, while Ministry of Defence stated that the matter does not pertain to their Ministry.

After explaining the background, the Petroleum Division sought Federal Cabinet s approval for amendments in the licence in Form “EL-01) of the Explosives Rules, 2010 in respect of the specified firms/licencees. It was certified that all codal formalities, ie, application and other prerequisites for amendments in the licence in Form” EL-01“ of the Explosives Rules, 2010 in respect of the specified firms had been fulfilled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Government Federal Cabinet PETROLEUM DIVISION imports and exports licences explosives firms Department of Explosives

Comments

200 characters

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories