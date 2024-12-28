AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-28

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published December 28, 2024 Updated December 28, 2024 05:05pm

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Jam Kamal is likely to face tough questions from South Korean authorities regarding the treatment of Korean companies in Pakistan’s power sector during his upcoming visit to Seoul.

Well-informed sources told Business Recorder that the Korean Ambassador to Pakistan has been trying to meet with Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari, for the past few months, but the meeting has yet to be scheduled.

Korean companies involved in hydropower projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have also approached Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power. They appeared before the Committee to present their case, and seek support.

Projects ‘ineligible’ under IGCEP: PD not ready to lend a helping hand to Korean firms

According to the Ministry of Commerce, Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan is set to embark on an official visit to Korea to sign the Pakistan-Korea Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), which marks a significant step toward enhancing bilateral economic cooperation. During his visit, the Minister will engage with key stakeholders, including the Pakistani business community in Korea, prominent Korean investors, the Korean Trade Minister, and other high-ranking officials.

In preparation for this critical visit, Jam Kamal Khan received a comprehensive briefing on Friday from relevant government departments, outlining the objectives, challenges, and opportunities associated with the trip.

Korea, which currently has a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, presents a competitive landscape for Pakistan. However, the EPA is expected to not only double trade volume between the two nations but also create opportunities for Korean manufacturing operations to shift to Pakistan, taking advantage of the country’s strategic location and lower production costs.

The Ministry of Commerce views the visit as an opportunity to engage with the International Economic Institute, where the Minister will discuss strategies to attract Korean industries to offshore their operations to Pakistan. Currently, Korea favors countries like India and Vietnam for such ventures, but this visit aims to present Pakistan as a viable alternative.

A meeting with representatives from K-EXIM Bank will address the underutilization of the $1.1 billion earmarked for the 2022–2026 period, which could potentially be increased to $1.7 billion for future projects. The Minister is also scheduled to meet with the Korea Trade Association (KWEMA) leadership and major investors, including the LOTTE Group and a leading steel company. A

The visit will also include a trip to Korea’s new capital, located two hours from Seoul, where the Minister will meet with the president of the International Economic Institute’s think tank.

The Ministry further stated that arrangements are being made for a gathering with Pakistani workers in Korea, recognizing their contributions to the economy and fostering stronger community ties. The schedule also includes a two-hour shopping break.

Korea’s high production costs have prompted its industries to seek offshore manufacturing hubs in countries like India and Vietnam. Jam Kamal Khan’s visit aims to position Pakistan as a competitive destination for these industries, with the EPA acting as a catalyst for increased investment and industrial relocation.

The Minister’s engagements with key trade and financial institutions, including K-EXIM Bank and major Korean investors, are expected to strengthen economic ties, encourage project financing, and address issues such as dollar repatriation by Korean companies operating in Pakistan.

This high-stakes visit reflects Pakistan’s commitment to deepening its economic ties with Korea, fostering trade, and attracting investment to strengthen its industrial base.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

south korea Jam Kamal Seoul power sector Mohsin Aziz pakistan power sector Minister for Power South Korean companies Commerce Minister Awais Leghari Pakistan and South Korea Exim Bank of South Korea Pakistan Korea Economic Partnership Agreement

Comments

200 characters

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories