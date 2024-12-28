Sri Lankan shares log fifth straight weekly gains

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, aided by financials and consumer discretionary stocks, and logged a fifth straight week of gains.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.88% higher at 15,535.60 on the day, logging its 23rd straight session of gains. The index advanced 4.9% this week.

Nation Lanka Finance and E M L Consultants were the top percentage gainers on the benchmark, rising 33.3% and 12.8%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 294 million shares from 534.5 million shares in the previous session.

However, the turnover rose to 9.82 billion rupees (about $34 million) from 7.04 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.