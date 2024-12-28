AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

NIPA holds graduation ceremony

Recorder Report Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: President of the Economic Policy and Business Development Think Tank (EPBDT) Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar attended the graduation ceremony of the 36th Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), here on Friday.

Senator Kakar emphasised the critical role of institutions such as NIPA in capacity building and preparing public servants for effective and impactful service delivery.

He highlighted how such platforms are instrumental in strengthening governance frameworks by nurturing leadership and equipping professionals with the tools to navigate complex administrative challenges.

Kakar’s presence underscored the significance of sustained investments in public administration education to drive impactful reforms and enhance institutional efficiency across Pakistan.

