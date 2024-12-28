AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
AIRLINK 215.74 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (0.86%)
BOP 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
CNERGY 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.66%)
DCL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.82%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.77%)
DGKC 98.98 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (5.16%)
FCCL 36.34 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.27%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.21%)
HUBC 126.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
KEL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.51%)
KOSM 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.61%)
NBP 59.69 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.43%)
OGDC 221.10 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.77%)
PAEL 40.53 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (3.5%)
PIBTL 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.22%)
PPL 191.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.07%)
PRL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.66%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 104.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
TELE 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.86%)
TOMCL 34.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
TPLP 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.37%)
TREET 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.78%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (4.4%)
UNITY 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

EU team concerned over fraudulent entries on Google Maps

Naveed Siddiqui Published 28 Dec, 2024 06:52am

ISLAMABAD: The European Union (EU) delegation in Islamabad has expressed serious concern over the presence of fraudulent entries on Google Maps impersonating EU Member States embassies.

EU announced Friday on its social media handle that these fake entries contain misleading information about visa and consular services, including fake telephone numbers and appointment details, potentially exploiting innocent individuals/visa seekers.

The EU diplomatic mission has termed this as a “serious scam” orchestrated by criminal organizations to deceive the public. EU’s announcement reads such activities not only compromise individuals seeking legitimate consular services but also pose risks of financial exploitation and data breach.

The delegation stressed that authentic and reliable information about visa and consular matters is available exclusively on the official websites of the EU Member States embassies/missions. EU, however, advised the citizens not to rely on information from Google Maps or other online directories for embassy contact details or appointment booking.

The EU delegation has called upon Pakistani authorities to probe the sensitive matter and take stern action against the perpetrators behind this fraudulent scam. Furthermore, EU has encouraged digital platforms such as Google to promptly remove the fake listings and implement stricter verification measures for sensitive information related to diplomatic missions.

“Visa seekers are advised to verify the authenticity of information directly from official embassy websites”, the mission emphasized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EU European Union Google Maps visas EU Member States embassies fraudulent entries EU delegation

Comments

200 characters

EU team concerned over fraudulent entries on Google Maps

PM Shehbaz expresses concern over delays in Discos’ CEO appointment

Jul-Dec: SOEs post staggering Rs408bn losses

Talks with Chinese IPPs initiated, says Leghari

Clearance of overdue urea subsidy payments: ECC asks ministry to persuade provinces

Changes in banking sector’s ADR: Cabinet approves promulgation of tax ordinance

Jam may face tough questions during Seoul visit

Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh

Cabinet renews licences of four firms involved in explosives import, export

Gold unchanged at Rs273,200 per tola in Pakistan

FBR issues new procedure for customs agents’ licences

Read more stories