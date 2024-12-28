AGL 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.74%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-28

Rural areas of Punjab: PA Speaker voices his concern over low rate of municipal tax payments

Hassan Abbas Published 28 Dec, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan on Friday expressed concern over the low rate of municipal tax payments in rural areas of Punjab. Despite relying on municipal services, residents in these areas are reportedly reluctant to contribute their share, hindering the development and maintenance of essential infrastructure.

“This tax evasion poses a significant challenge to the provision of quality municipal services in rural communities,” stated Speaker Khan. “From efficient waste management to reliable water supply and proper road maintenance, these services are crucial for the well-being of our citizens.”

He was addressing the special conference on the Clean Punjab Initiative held in Punjab Assembly.

The Speaker emphasized the importance of raising awareness among rural communities about the crucial role of municipal taxes in funding essential services. He urged local government officials to actively engage with residents, explaining the benefits of paying taxes and addressing any concerns or grievances they may have.

“We need to ensure that every citizen understands their responsibility towards their community,” Speaker Khan concluded. “By paying their taxes, they are directly contributing to the development and improvement of the quality of life in their own villages and towns.”

The Speaker also criticized the conventional association of the sanitation profession with the Christian community, calling it inappropriate and unjust. He stressed the importance of ensuring equal rights for minorities, recognizing the Christian community as a vital part of society.

Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq elaborated on the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz behind the Clean Punjab Programme, describing it as a transformative initiative for urban and rural cleanliness systems. He shared that 60,000 tons of waste are collected daily in Punjab, and a modern waste management system is being implemented to ensure efficient disposal.

The Minister further highlighted that over 100,000 job opportunities will be created under the programme, aligning the cleanliness system with international standards. Additionally, door-to-door waste collection will be introduced in rural areas for the first time. To ensure transparency, a points system and community monitoring framework will also be established.

Zeeshan Rafiq talked in detail about the progress of the Clean Punjab programme, emphasizing the significant improvements made to the sanitation system across the province. He credited Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s guidance for the program’s current success.

Rafiq outlined the challenges faced by the previous system, including limited waste collection services, a lack of rural sanitation, and inefficient waste management practices. He highlighted the key improvements under the Clean Punjab programme, such as door-to-door garbage collection will be implemented in both urban and rural areas, a significant departure from the previous system

During the session, Saira Afzal Tarar raised concerns over the current state of sanitation, urging improvements in resource allocation and infrastructure for effective programme implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

