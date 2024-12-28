Nawaz Institute of Cancer Treatment being set up

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said the provincial government is taking steps for bringing improvement in the lives of the people.

While speaking at a function, Salman said the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is whole heartedly serving the people and also made improvement in the health sector. “A state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being built in Lahore with a huge amount of Rs82 billion while a state-of-the-art Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology is being built in Sargodha.”

