This is apropos an op-ed “Betrayed but not derailed” carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Dr Saulat Nagi, deserves commendation for presenting a highly informed perspective on the situation in the Middle East following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad government in Syria.

The learned writer has argued, among other things, that “Now the onus to keep Syria afloat is on Turkey, Israel and their godfather the US.

Will the US give up or at least release the stolen Syrian oil and grain to be used by the Gollani and co to improve the dire situation in Syria? Will Turkey send some financial aid to the starving Syrian children or does any country of the west has spine to send medial aid to the dying people? No, these are pipedreams.

It was necessary to weaken the axis of resistance and forcing Syrians to kneel before the hegemonic forces’ knees instrumental for this purpose. More importantly, it served as a distraction for the entire world from the continued, unending genocide of Palestinians by the Zionists.”

The questions raised by the writer are plausible; these are, in fact, profound. However, he appears to have demonstrated less objectivity while dealing with Assad’s rule, Iran, Russia and Hezbollah’s meddling in Syria. In my view, like the Arab rulers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE in particular, Iran and Russia are equally responsible for Syria’s and its people’s woes.

Last but not least, Vladimir Putin has done a great disservice to his country and its people by diluting the strong imprints of the then Soviet Union in the Middle East and North Africa through his lack of foresight and prudence.

Mehdi Hasan (Karachi)

