AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yield curve steepens as market awaits BOJ’s bond purchase plans

Reuters Published December 27, 2024

TOKYO: The Japanese government bond yield curve steepened on Friday, as investors sold super-long dated bonds ahead of the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) announcement of its quarterly bond-buying plans later in the day.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.285% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 3 bps to 2.625%.

“Investors were worried that the BOJ may cut the purchase amounts of bonds with those maturities,” said Katsutoshi Inadome, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

The worries stem from the fact that the central bank has kept the purchase amounts for super-long dated bonds unchanged even after its quantitative tightening (QT) plan in July, said Inadome.

Japan bonds set for weekly drop as PM Ishiba takes office

The BOJ is under pressure to reduce its holdings as it now owns roughly half of total JGBs after aggressive purchases under its ultra-loose monetary policy.

“The issuance for those bonds are small, so any such cuts could impact their yields, particularly when demand for those from life insurers weakened,” said Inadome.

The Ministry of Finance on Friday said it would reduce the sales of super-long bonds, with maturities of 30 and 40 years.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 bp to 1.095%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 bp to 0.61% and the five-year yield rose 1.5 bps to 0.75%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yield curve steepens as market awaits BOJ’s bond purchase plans

Imran an excuse, real target is Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says Bilawal

Time has come to stand together and say no more politics on terrorism: DG ISPR

KSE-100 snaps two-day losing streak, closes higher by 928 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s inflation projected at 4-5% in December, says Ministry of Finance

PIA adds long-grounded ATR aircraft to operational duty

PM calls for uninterrupted gas supply to domestic consumers

PM Shehbaz urges Afghan govt to act against TTP; calls it a red line

Azerbaijan plane crashed ‘due to physical and technical external interference’

Pakistan Petroleum Limited commissions new exploratory well in Sujawal

Read more stories