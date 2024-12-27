AGL 36.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-3.92%)
AIRLINK 216.01 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (0.98%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
CNERGY 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.77%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.08%)
DFML 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.1%)
DGKC 99.48 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (5.69%)
FCCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.67%)
FFBL 88.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
HUBC 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.31%)
MLCF 44.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.93%)
NBP 60.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.8%)
OGDC 222.49 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (3.68%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
PPL 191.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.17%)
PRL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.79%)
PTC 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.51%)
SEARL 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.48%)
TELE 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.74%)
TOMCL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
TPLP 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.59%)
TREET 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.38%)
TRG 71.99 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.19%)
UNITY 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,987 Increased By 93.1 (0.78%)
BR30 37,178 Increased By 323.2 (0.88%)
KSE100 111,351 Increased By 927.9 (0.84%)
KSE30 35,039 Increased By 261 (0.75%)
Dec 28, 2024
Markets

South Korean won weakest since March 2009 on increasing political turmoil

  • The blue-chip KOSPI shed 35.64 points, or 1.47%, to 2,394.03
Reuters Published December 27, 2024

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • The South Korean won on Friday weakened to a fresh low of 1,486.7 per US dollar, the weakest since March 2009, amid increasing political uncertainties as acting President Han Duck-soo faces an impeachment vote later in the day. However, the benchmark bond yield rose.

  • The blue-chip KOSPI shed 35.64 points, or 1.47%, to 2,394.03 as of 02:53 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, Samsung Electronics fell 0.37%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.47%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.02%.

  • The potential impeachment of the country’s acting leader means lengthening of political turmoil and is working against local markets right now, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

  • Han Duck-soo faces an impeachment vote later in the day, intensifying a political crisis as the Constitutional Court meets for its first hearing on Dec. 3’s short-lived martial law declared by suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol.

  • Hyundai dropped 1.38% and sister automaker Kia lost 2.33%. Search engine Naver slipped 1.60%, while instant messenger Kakao added 0.13%.

  • Of the total 942 traded issues, 86 advanced and 841 declined.

  • Foreigners net sold shares worth 148.5 billion won ($100.3 million) on the main board on Friday.

  • The won was quoted at 1,485.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 1.04% lower than Thursday’s close at 1,469.6.

  • The KOSPI has gained 0.5% in the last 30 sessions, trimming year-to-date losses to 9.84%.

  • In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 106.48.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 4.2 basis points to 2.687%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.6 basis points to 2.909%.

South Korean shares

Comments

200 characters

