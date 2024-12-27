Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

OGDCL revives well in Hyderabad, enhances oil production

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to explore new avenues in agriculture, technology

Army officer martyred, 13 terrorists killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $228mn, now stand at $11.85bn

Pakistan conducted anti-terrorist operation in border area ‘based on authentic intelligence’: FO

Pakistan’s top 5% earners liable to pay Rs1.6trn in taxes, says FBR chief

